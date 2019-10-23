Bank of Maharashtra reports healthy growth in half-yearly profit

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a profit of Rs 114.66 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2019. A S Rajeev, managing director and CEO of the bank, said the profit was a result of increase in net interest income, reduced provisioning and enhanced asset quality of the bank.

Advertising

While addressing the media in Pune on Tuesday, Rajeev said the profit of the bank at the end of same quarter last year was Rs 27 crore. He said the bank had come out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) imposed on it by the RBI last December and has been reporting profit since March 2019. “We have decided to grow only in A rated companies and transfer majority of our business in the Retail Agriculture and MSME (RAM) sectors,” he said.

At present, the Pune-headquartered bank’s exposure to the RAM sector is 53 per cent, which, Rajeev said they wish to take up to 60 per cent.

The operating profit of the bank stood at Rs 751.78 crore, while its cost of deposit for the present quarter decreased to 4.91 per cent as against 5.03 per cent for the same quarter of last year.

Advertising

Net profit of the bank increased to Rs 195.78 crore for the half year ending on September 30, 2019 as against the loss of Rs 1,092 crore for the previous half year. The interest on income has increased to Rs 5,672.87 crore showing a growth of 4.50 per cent over the last year. Non-interest income of the bank increased to Rs 814.94 crore for the present half year registering a growth of 8.49 per cent.

The total business of the bank increased to Rs 2,32,846.74 crore by the end of September 30, 2019 as against Rs 2,26,068.86 of September 30, 2018. The gross NPA of the bank stood at Rs 15,408.51 crore while the net NPA stood at Rs 4,406.56 crores. Bank has maintained a healthy provision coverage ratio of 82.71 per cent.