scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Bank of Maharashtra raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier

The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.80 per cent from Monday, as against 7.60 per cent.

Bank of MaharashtraPedestrians walk past a branch of Bank of Maharashtra in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013. (Bloomberg/File photo)

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors.

The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier.

The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.80 per cent from Monday, as against 7.60 per cent.

The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...

The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.20 per cent each in the range of 7.30 to 7.70 per cent.

The hike has been effected in their benchmark rate linked to the repo rate, which was increased by half a percentage point to 5.9 per cent last month by the Reserve Bank of India.

Many banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have already adjusted their lending rates after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:33:46 pm
Next Story

Russia bombs Ukraine cities: What is happening, and why

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement