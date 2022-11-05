Bank of Baroda Q2 net up 58.7%

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a 58.7 per cent in its net profit at Rs 3,313 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 from Rs 2,088 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Its net interest income (NII) rose 34.5 per cent to Rs 10,174 crore from Rs 7,566 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

While gross NPA ratio improved to 5.31 per cent from 8.11, net NPA reduced to 1.16 per cent from 2.83 per cent. Capital adequacy ratio declined to 15.25 per cent from 15.55 per cent at the end of September 2021. On a consolidated basis, BoB group’s net profit increased to Rs 3,400 crore as against Rs 2,168 crore in the same period a year ago.