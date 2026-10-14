Bank of Baroda vows to defend $15 bn suit filed by Shetty over NMC collapse

A day after BR Shetty, Founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, filed a $15 billion suit against Bank of Baroda (BoB) in the Bombay High Court, the bank said it had taken note of reports about the suit, adding that it would “defend the suit firmly” and take all necessary steps to protect its interests if served.

Shetty has alleged that BoB and former executives of his business group led to the collapse of the group.

In his suit, Shetty has sought $5 billion in direct damages for alleged fraud and negligence, $5 billion in consequential damages and a further $5 billion in compensation for reputational harm arising from actions taken by the bank, including the issuance of a lookout circular against him. He has also sought 18% interest on the first $10 billion.

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The suit names BoB, several of its current and former officers, former NMC executives, other individuals and companies.

“We wish to inform that Bank of Baroda has seen media reports of a suit said to have been filed by B R Shetty in the Bombay High Court on October 13, 2026. The bank has not been served with such a suit and cannot comment on the contents of pleadings which are untested in court. If and when the bank is served, the bank will defend the suit firmly and take all steps necessary to protect its interests,” the bank said in an exchange filing.

Earlier this year, a major cross-border legal dispute involving BoB and the NMC group of companies of the UAE, which was under administration, was resolved after the parties entered into a settlement agreement under which the bank will pay $600 million (around Rs 5,700 crore), ending a series of proceedings spanning multiple jurisdictions.

NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd, NMC Holding Ltd and their respective Joint Administrators have settled all claims and disputes with BoB. The agreement resolves all claims, causes of action and related matters between the parties without any admission of liability or wrongdoing by either side, BoB said in an exchange filing.

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The parties emphasised that the settlement has been reached on a confidential basis, with all other terms of agreement remaining undisclosed. The payment was settled through the Abu Dhabi branch of the bank.

The announcement further clarified that the bank’s liability in the proceedings is limited to the agreed settlement amount, bringing certainty to one of the most closely watched insolvency-related disputes arising from the collapse of the NMC Group.

As a consequence of the settlement, the proceedings before the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) courts have been formally discontinued. In addition, the related proceedings before the English courts are currently in the process of being discontinued, effectively bringing the litigation to an end across both jurisdictions, the filing said.

What’s the case

The NMC-Bank of Baroda case refers to a long-running legal dispute arising from the collapse of NMC Health, which was once one of the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

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NMC Health was founded by India-born BR Shetty. In 2020, the company collapsed after investigators discovered billions of dollars of previously undisclosed debt and alleged financial irregularities. The company, with $6.6 billion of debt, entered administration, and administrators sought to recover losses from various parties they believed were involved or responsible.

Allegations emerged of a large-scale accounting fraud that allegedly concealed billions of dollars in debt over several years. The collapse was not solely the result of weak hospital operations — it was also driven by undisclosed borrowings, misleading financial reporting, governance breakdowns and a sudden erosion of lender confidence.

NMC Health pursued rapid expansion across the UAE and abroad through a series of acquisitions. It was added to the FTSE 100 index in 2017, and at its peak the company was valued at approximately 8.6 billion pounds.

The legal dispute had involved complex issues under ADGM law, UK insolvency law, and UAE civil law, reflecting the multinational nature of the NMC Group’s operations and restructuring process. The proceedings centred on claims involving NMC Health PLC, NMC Holding Ltd and NMC Healthcare Ltd, alongside their Joint Administrators.

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The ADGM proceedings had advanced to trial, which commenced on March 23, 2026, marking a significant stage in the litigation. Meanwhile, the English proceedings had been stayed pending the outcome of the ADGM case, with the English court awaiting developments before proceeding further. With the execution of the settlement agreement, both sets of proceedings are now being brought to a close, eliminating the need for further litigation between the parties.

The settlement of the dispute happened through mutual agreement rather than a judicial determination.