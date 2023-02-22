Bank mergers in India have been beneficial to banking sector, says RBI paper

Bank mergers in the country have been beneficial to the banking sector as they have resulted in the wealth gains for shareholders of the acquiree banks and have also improved the efficiency of the bank that has acquired, a RBI research paper said.

Mergers have provided avenues for increasing the scale of operations, geographical diversification, and adoption of more efficient business strategies, the paper titled – Do Bank Mergers Improve Efficiency? The Indian Experience – said.

During 1997-2022, there were 40 bank amalgamations, out of which 12 were between private sector banks (PVBs) and public sector banks (PSBs), 16 were amongst PSBs and the remaining 12 were between PVBs and foreign banks.

In one of the biggest consolidations of the sector, ten public sector banks (PSBs) were merged into four, effective April 1, 2020.

Bank of Baroda acquired Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank; Punjab National Bank acquired Oriental Bank of Commerce United Bank of India and Union Bank of India acquired Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank.

While Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank, Indian Bank merged Allahabad Bank with itself.

“Our findings suggest that the mean technical efficiency of acquirers increased from 90.88 in the pre-merger period to 93.80 three years post-merger, and 94.24 five years post-merger,” the authors of the paper – Snehal Herwadkar, Shubham Gupta and Vaishnavi Chavan said.

Relatively lower managerial and organisational competencies in acquired banks were not a hindrance for preserving efficiency of the merged entity and the benefits to acquirers from mergers on account of increased scale of productive capacity were statistically significant, they said.

An analysis of cumulative abnormal returns one day prior and one day after the ‘news leak day’ in the event study framework for banks that merged during 2019-2020 suggested wealth gains for the shareholders of the acquiree banks.

“Thus, the markets viewed the news of merger positively for the acquiree banks, in anticipation that their financials would strengthen after merger,” the paper said.