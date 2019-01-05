Bank loans: Industry gets lion’s share at 39.6%, farm sector lags with just 4.3%

MAHARASHTRA ACCOUNTED for 24.6 per cent of total loans given by banks, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s ‘Basic Statistical Returns of Scheduled Commercial Banks(SCBs) in India — Volume 47’ report. The data pertains to March 31, 2018, last day of 2017-18 financial year.

In the last financial year, banks had lent Rs 21.56 lakh crore to Maharashtra of the total Rs 87.67 lakh crore lent in the country.

Within Maharashtra, industry got the lion’s share of credit – about 39.6 per cent or Rs 8.53 lakh crore of all money lent in the state. This reflects the state’s position as one of the most industrialised. The all-India credit to industry is at 3.66 per cent. Within industry, construction (9.15 per cent), basic metals (6.24 per cent), and electricity, gas and water (5.44 per cent) were the major sectoral credit destinations.

The sector where the state lags is agriculture. Bank loans to this sector were just Rs 92,707 crore or about 4.3 per cent within Maharashtra. That compares to 13.68 per cent on an all-India basis.

After industry were finance companies, which got credit amounting to Rs 4.1 lakh crore or 19.4 per cent of the total loans given by banks. The all-India average is 8.31 per cent, reiterating Maharashtra’s status as the financial capital of the country. Maharashtra’s share is at 57.4% of all the bank credit to finance companies in India. Finance was followed by personal loans amounting to Rs 3.82 lakh crore or 15.68 per cent of all credit extended to entities within Maharashtra.

