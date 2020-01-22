‘Bank loan fraud’: CBI books Mumbai company; searches at 13 locations

The action has been taken based on the complaint of the Kanpur zonal office of Bank of India (BoI), which alleged that the directors had worked in the guise of undertaking merchanting trade without genuine business, they said. The action has been taken based on the complaint of the Kanpur zonal office of Bank of India (BoI), which alleged that the directors had worked in the guise of undertaking merchanting trade without genuine business, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Mumbai-based company for alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore. On Tuesday, the agency also carried out searches at 13 locations which included the premises of the firm.

The CBI has booked Mumbai-based Frost International for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks of more than Rs 3,592 crore, sources said. The action has been taken based on the complaint of the Kanpur zonal office of Bank of India (BoI), which alleged that the directors had worked in the guise of undertaking merchanting trade without genuine business, they said.

CBI officials said Tuesday’s search operation was conducted at 13 locations including premises of the company, its directors Uday Desai and Sujay Desai, and other former and present directors in Mumbai, Delhi and Kanpur.

Besides the company and its directors, the agency has booked 11 more entities which include three Kanpur-based companies — RK Builders, Globiz Exim Pvt Ltd, Nirman Pvt Ltd — represented through their directors.

These companies were corporate guarantors for Frost International, officials said. It is alleged that they had defaulted in meeting payment obligation towards the lending banks of the consortium led by BoI, the officials said, adding that Frost International and its directors, guarantors and unidentified others submitted forged documents, diverted and siphoned off the bank’s funds. The action of the firm and its directors cheated the banks of over Rs 3,592.48 crore, they added.

The banks had already secured look out circular (LOC) against Uday Desai and 10 others on January 18, 2019. It was preceded by another LOC against Desai and 13 others on the request of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), officials said.

BoI, in its complaint which is now part of the FIR, has said that Frost International was managed by Uday Desai, Sujay Desai, Sunil Verma and Anup Kumar Baldevraj Wadhera since its inception in 1995 and was banking with the consortium since 1996 having businesses in diverse products from agro commodities to bullion.

The company had suppliers and buyers across the globe from China to the United States with its promoters well involved in international trade. BoI said it had given it credit facility of Rs 380.65 crore, which was raised to Rs 4,061 crore with the formation of a consortium of 14 banks in 2011.

In addition to credit facilities from 14 banks, IOB also extended credit exposure of Rs 498.51 crore outside the consortium, the BoI complaint said, adding that the company had hypothecated stocks and gave properties as collateral for the credit facilities.

