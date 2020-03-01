Here’s a list of bank holidays in March

Banks in most parts of India will remain closed for two days, on the occasion of Holi on 10th March. (Representational Image) Banks in most parts of India will remain closed for two days, on the occasion of Holi on 10th March. (Representational Image)

Banks in most parts of India will remain closed for two days on the occasion of Holi, according to the bank holidays list by the Reserve Bank of India. While financial institutions in southern and western states will be closed for five days on account of regional holidays such as Ugadi/Gudhi Padwa.

Here is a full list of days of bank holidays in March 2020.

National Holidays

10 March 2020 – Holi

Regional Holidays

6 March 2020 (Friday)— Chapchar Kut

9 March 2020 (Monday)— Holika/ Doljatra/ Holi/ Birthday of Md Hazarat Ali

11 March 2020 (Wednesday)— Holi

25 March 2020 (Wednesday)— Gudhi Padwa/ Ugadi/ 1st Navratra

27 March 2020 (Friday — Sarhul

Only Aizawl banks will be closed on March 6 on Chapchar Kut, a spring festival in Mizoram. Banks across Andhra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be shut on March 9 on Holi. While banks in Bihar and Jharkhand banks will remain closed on March 11.

Banks in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed March 25. Banks in Jharkhand will be closed on March 27 on account of Sarhul.

Banks across the country will also be shut on March 14 and 28 — second and fourth Saturdays.

