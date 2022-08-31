scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Bank holidays in September 2022: Here is the list of holidays next month

Bank holidays in September: Banks will be shut on these days. In September, festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Navratri will be celebrated.

Bank holidays in September (Image: Representational-Express/file)

The banks are likely to remain shut for eight days next month, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. In September, festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Navratri will be celebrated.

While there are some bank holidays that will be observed across the country, there are a few which are going to be state/region-specific.

The RBI has given the dates on which banks will be shut in September 2022. The central bank categorises banking holidays in the following manner:

  • Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.
  • Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
  • Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of bank holidays in September across the States and Union Territories

 

List of bank holidays for September (Image: RBI website)

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) on September 1, the banks will remain closed in Goa. There will be a bank holiday in Ranchi (Jharkhand) on September 6 due to Karma Puja.

Banks will remain closed on September 7-8 in Kerala for the Onam and Thiruvonam respectively. On September 9, there will be a bank holiday in Gangtok for the Indrajatra festival.

On the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi on September 10, there will be a bank holiday in Kerala. Banks will also remain closed in the state on September 21, owing to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

There will be a bank holiday on September 26, in Jaipur and Imphal for Navratri Sthapna and Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

Apart from these abovementioned holidays, banks will also be shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. However, it must be noted that despite these bank holidays account holders can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

