Bank Holidays in India 2023: Here is the list of holidays next year

Bank Holidays India, List of Bank Holiday 2023: We are in the last leg of the calendar year 2022 and the new year is just around the corner. If you are planning to go to the bank in the new year, then it is advisable to plan your visit beforehand.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Apart from these below-mentioned holidays, banks in the country will also be shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays round the year. However, it must be noted that despite these bank holidays account holders can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

Here is the month-wise list of bank holidays in 2023 as per the RBI website:

January 2023 Day Holiday Description Region January 2 New Year’s Celebration Aizawl January 3 Imoinu Iratpa Imphal January 4 Gaan-Ngai Imphal January 16 Thiruvalluvar Day Chennai January 17 Uzhavar Thirunal Chennai January 26 Republic Day All

February 2023 Day Holiday Description Region February 15 Lui-Ngai-Ni Imphal February 18 Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri Some regions* February 20 State Day Aizawl February 21 Losar Gangtok

*Some regions: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

March 2023 Day Holiday Description Region March 3 Chapchar Kut Aizawl March 7 Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra Some regions* March 8 Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day Some regions* March 9 Holi Patna March 22 Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day Some regions* March 30 Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) Some regions*

*Some regions:

on March 7: Belapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Ranchi.

on March 8: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

on March 22: Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

on March 30: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Shimla.

April 2023 Day Holiday Description Region April 1 Banks to close their yearly accounts All April 3 Mahaveera Jayanthi Bengaluru April 4 Mahavir Jayanti Some regions* April 5 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday Hyderabad – Telangana April 7 Good Friday All April 14 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day All April 15 Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day Guwahati, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram April 21 Id- Ul- Fitr (Ramzan) Thiruvananthapuram April 22 Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr) All

*Some regions: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi.

May 2023 Day Holiday Description Region May 1 Maharashtra Day/May Day Some regions* May 5 Buddha Purnima Some regions* May 16 State Day Gangtok May 22 Maharana Pratap Jayanti Shimla

*Some regions:

on May 1: Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

on May 5: Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Kanpur, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi and Shimla.

June 2023 Day Holiday Description Region June 15 Y.M.A. Day Aizawl June 20 Kang (Rathajatra) Imphal June 28 Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram June 29 Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) All June 30 Remna Ni Aizawl

July 2023 Day Holiday Description Region July 6 MHIP Day Aizawl July 13 Bhanu Jayanti Gangtok July 17 U Tirot Sing Day Shillong July 21 Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok July 29 Muharram (Tajiya) All

August 2023 Day Holiday Description Region August 8 Tendong Lho Rum Faat Gangtok August 15 Independence Day All August 16 Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur August 18 Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Guwahati August 28 First Onam Thiruvananthapuram August 29 Thiruvonam Thiruvananthapuram August 30 Raksha Bandhan Jaipur and Shimla August 31 Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol Gangtok, Kanpur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram

September 2023 Day Holiday Description Region September 6 Sri Krishna Janmashtami Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Patna September 7 Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami Some regions* September 18 Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi Bengaluru and Hyderabad – Telangana September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) Some regions* September 20 Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai Bhubaneswar and Panaji September 22 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Thiruvananthapuram September 25 Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva Guwahati September 27 Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) Thiruvananthapuram September 28 Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi – (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday) (Bara Vafat) Some regions* September 29 Indrajatra Gangtok

*Some regions:

on September 7: Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

on September 19: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

on September 28: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi.

October 2023 Day Holiday Description Region October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti All October 18 Kati Bihu Guwahati October 21 Durga Puja Guwahati and Imphal October 23 Dusshera (Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja Some regions* October 24 Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja All October 25 Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 26 Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 27 Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 31 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday Ahmedabad

*Some regions: Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

November 2023 Day Holiday Description Region November 1 Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth Bengaluru, Imphal and Shimla November 10 Wangala Festival Shillong November 13 Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) Some regions* November 14 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja Some regions* November 15 Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba Some regions* November 20 Chhath (Morning Arghya) Patna and Ranchi November 23 Seng Kutsnem Shillong November 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima Some regions* November 30 Kanakadasa Jayanthi Bengaluru

*Some regions:

on November 13: Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow.

on November 14: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur.

on November 15: Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla.

on November 27: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi and Shimla.