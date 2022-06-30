Bank holidays in July 2022: Here is the full list of holidays

Bank holidays in July 2022: Indian banks are likely to be shut for eight days during the month of July 2022, as per the details available on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) website. While there are some bank holidays that will be observed across the country, there are a few which are going to be state/region-specific.

The RBI has given the dates on which banks will be shut in July 2022. The central bank categorises banking holidays in the following manner:

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

List of bank holidays in July 2022:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra. Banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal will be closed.

July 7: Kharchi Puja. Banks in Agartala will be closed.

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid). Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be shut.

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar region are to be closed.

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti. Banks in Gangtok are to be closed.

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam. Banks in Shillong will be shut.

July 16: Harela. Banks in Dehradun will be closed.

July 26: Ker Puja. Banks in Agartala will be closed.

Apart from the above mentioned holidays, banks will also be shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. However, it must be noted that despite these bank holidays account holders can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.