Banking: 17 PSU lenders post Rs 59,145-crore losses in Q4

Hit by higher provisioning for bad loans and losses in the treasury income, 17 public sector banks have made huge losses of Rs 59,145 crore — the steepest ever — for the quarter ended March 2018.

It’s double whammy as their banks’ gross non-performing assets (NPAs) have shot up 46.70 per cent to Rs 8,40,868 crore as of March 2018 with the recent Reserve Bank circular scrapping loan recast schemes adding to the woes. Six PSU banks made a loss of Rs 6,626 crore in the March quarter of 2017, figures by Care Ratings said.

Indian Bank (Rs 132-crore profit) and Vijaya Bank (Rs 207-crore profit) were the only two major PSBs to survive the onslaught of NPA provisioning and bond losses. Scam hit Punjab National Bank reported a loss of Rs 13,417 crore on account of the fraud allegedly carried out by jewellery designer Nirav Modi and associates. SBI too posted a loss of Rs 7,718.2 crore. SBI’s gross NPAs soared to Rs 2,23,427 crore.

In the March quarter, SBI’s provisions for NPAs jumped by 119 per cent to Rs 24,080 crore. SBI has provided for 56 percent of its exposure to the first 12 companies referred to the National Company Law Tribunal by the Reserve Bank of India last year. However, Chairman Rajnish Kumar said he did not expect the loss to exceed 50-52 per cent of the total exposure.

On February 12, 2018, the RBI withdrew all existing stressed asset schemes and the joint lenders forum (JLF) mechanism and banks were told that they must start working on a resolution plan even if an account is overdue by a day. The RBI had said failure to come up with a resolution plan in 180 days would lead to insolvency proceedings. The framework has been criticised by the government and bankers. The argument is that working on a resolution after a day of default was unfair and the 180-day deadline would lead to a pile up of cases.

With bond yields rising sharply, banks made mark-to-market losses in their government securities portfolio. SBI provided Rs 3,400 crore as mark-to-market losses. “Treasury income was also impacted as there no major sale of investment. We also had to make higher loan loss,” said Kumar. The bank has consciously chosen not to avail the mark-to-market loss dispensation (to spread across four quarters) and taken it all at once as it sees bond yields rising further, Kumar added.

However, financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar said “the worst is over”. “It’s only the positive which can take place. It’s visible in the credit offtake. Now it’s only clean lending which can take place. In one or two quarters, we will see provisioning requirements because of the recent circular which says Rs 2,000 crore plus cases go to NCLT. That’s an advanced accelerated provisioning taking place. It’s cleaning of the books…We are ready to take this,” he said last week.

According to a banking source, at least three more PSU banks are likely to come under the prompt corrective action (PCA) of the RBI. PNB’s net NPA have consistently remained above the regulatory threshold of 6.00 per cent.

With reported CAR and Common Equity Tier I (CET I) also below the threshold of 10.25 per cent and CET of 6.75 per cent, the likelihood of the bank being included under PCA has increased further.

