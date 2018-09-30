Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Bandhan Bank: RBI curbs not to impact business growth

CFO Sunil Samdani said the lender did not foresee any challenges in its regular business growth despite restrictions on opening new branches.

Written by Mithun Dasgupta | Kolkata | Published: September 30, 2018 1:41:26 am
RBI slaps curbs on Bandhan Bank branch openings, freezes CEO pay (File Photo)
Bandhan Bank on Saturday said the restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its branch expansion is not likely to impact its business growth and that the bringing down of promoter holding in the private sector bank to the stipulated 40 per cent level cannot happen “overnight”.

In a conference call with investors, conducted by Kotak Institutional Equities, the bank’s MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, however, said, “We are trying to satisfy the compliance as early as possible.” On Friday the bank said the RBI has barred the bank from opening new branches and also frozen the remuneration of Ghosh at the existing level till further notice as the lender has not been able to bring down the promoter holding to 40 per cent in three years’ time from starting its operation.

CFO Sunil Samdani said the lender did not foresee any challenges in its regular business growth despite restrictions on opening new branches. FE

