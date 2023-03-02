Bajaj gets Sebi nod to start mutual fund business

Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Wednesday said it has received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (BFAML) as the Investment Manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors, it said.

“BFAML will create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company,” the company said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv, said, “the approval from SEBI is strategically important for Bajaj Finserv as it enables the company to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers. With Ganesh Mohan at the helm, our mutual fund business will inspire a new approach to investing and sustained, long-term wealth creation.”

Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said, “With greater awareness among investors to stay invested over the longer term, it is an opportune time for the group to build its mutual fund offering for investors. The mutual fund business will align with the group’s philosophy of being future-focussed and tech-driven. Coupled with our innovation DNA and a win-win approach for our partners, our business model is focused on creating long-term returns for our investors.”

Ganesh Mohan has been part of Bajaj Finserv for 8 years as Group Head of Corporate Strategy, prior to taking over as CEO of BFAML. Earlier, he held various leadership roles with The Boston Consulting Group for 16 years.

The leadership team also includes Nimesh Chandan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), an investment professional with over 22 years of experience in investing in Indian capital markets. He has been part of the mutual fund industry for 17 years; prior to joining BFAML, he was Head – Investments, Equities at Canara Robeco AMC.