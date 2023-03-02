scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Bajaj gets Sebi nod to start mutual fund business

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (BFAML) as the Investment Manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors, it said.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (BFAML) as the Investment Manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors, it said.The leadership team also includes Nimesh Chandan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), an investment professional with over 22 years of experience in investing in Indian capital markets. He has been part of the mutual fund industry for 17 years; prior to joining BFAML, he was Head - Investments, Equities at Canara Robeco AMC.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Wednesday said it has received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (BFAML) as the Investment Manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors, it said.

“BFAML will create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company,” the company said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv, said, “the approval from SEBI is strategically important for Bajaj Finserv as it enables the company to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers. With Ganesh Mohan at the helm, our mutual fund business will inspire a new approach to investing and sustained, long-term wealth creation.”

Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said, “With greater awareness among investors to stay invested over the longer term, it is an opportune time for the group to build its mutual fund offering for investors. The mutual fund business will align with the group’s philosophy of being future-focussed and tech-driven. Coupled with our innovation DNA and a win-win approach for our partners, our business model is focused on creating long-term returns for our investors.”

Ganesh Mohan has been part of Bajaj Finserv for 8 years as Group Head of Corporate Strategy, prior to taking over as CEO of BFAML. Earlier, he held various leadership roles with The Boston Consulting Group for 16 years.

Also Read
HDFC credit card UPI
In a first, HDFC Bank customers can now link Rupay credit cards to UPI
RBI repo rate, repo rate, Reserve Bank of India, Standing Deposit Facility, fixed rate reverse repo, reverse repo rate, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current Affairs
Reverse repo out, SDF in: RBI’s new liquidity absorbing tool
cyber attack, cyber attack on atm cards, cyber fraud debit cards, axis bank, bank accounts hacked, cyber attack on axis bank, debit card fraud SBI, cyber attack on union bank accounts, cyber attack in india, cyber attack on indian bank, india news, latest news
The latest casualty of cyber attack: Debit cards
RBI, Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank, panvel, maharashtra, mumbai news, indian express, indian express news, banking news
'No adequate capital’: Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank licence cancelled

The leadership team also includes Nimesh Chandan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), an investment professional with over 22 years of experience in investing in Indian capital markets. He has been part of the mutual fund industry for 17 years; prior to joining BFAML, he was Head – Investments, Equities at Canara Robeco AMC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 05:18 IST
Next Story

Ram Rajya to rule India, not socialism: CM

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close