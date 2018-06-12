Axis tops value, Paytm volumes in mobile banking

For the entire fiscal 2017-18, the bank’s a net profit fell by 92.5 per cent to Rs 275.68 crore. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran For the entire fiscal 2017-18, the bank’s a net profit fell by 92.5 per cent to Rs 275.68 crore. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

At 17.2 per cent, Axis Bank commands the largest value share of mobile banking transactions but it’s Paytm that tops volumes with 22 per cent. However, Paytm’s value share is a meagre 0.25 per cent, according to State Bank of India’s (SBI) annual report for 2017-18 which has put out Reserve Bank of India’s data for January 2018.

ICICI Bank has a 17.1 per cent share of transactions by value and 9.7 per cent by volume. SBI’s volume share has slipped by over 5 percentage points from nearly 25 per cent at the end of March 2017 to 19.5 per cent in January 2018. The lender has also lost value share from to 16.8 per cent from a high 44.4 per cent a year ago.

Mobile-banking usage itself has seen a steep jump, with volumes soaring a steep 91 per cent to 1,871 million in FY18 from 977 million in FY17.

Rajiv Anand, executive director and head of retail banking, Axis Bank, said while the digital payments market is changing, legacy banks continue to remain important players in the system. —FE

