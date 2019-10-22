Axis Bank reports loss of Rs 112 crore in Q2 on one-time tax impact

Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 112.08 crore for the second quarter ended September of FY19 due to a one-time tax impact, PTI reported.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 789.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank is attributing the recent loss to a one-time tax impact of Rs 2,138 crore due to changes in corporate tax rate, the bank said. Without this extraordinary item, the net profit of Axis Bank would have been Rs 2,026 crore, up 157 per cent year-on-year.

However, the bank showed improvement in asset quality, with its non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 5.03 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2019 from 5.96 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 1.99 per cent as against 2.54 per cent a year ago.

The bank’s total income (standalone) rose to Rs 19,333.57 crore from Rs 15,959.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, shares of Axis Bank closed 0.49 per cent higher at Rs 712.70 on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)