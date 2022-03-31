Axis Bank acquires Citibank’s India consumer business for Rs 12,325 crore

In a significant acquisition in the Indian banking sector, Axis Bank has acquired Citibank’s consumer businesses for Rs 12,325 crore.

The transaction comprises the sale of the consumer businesses of Citibank India, which includes credit cards, deposits and loans businesses in retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans. The deal also includes the sale of Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd, comprising the asset-backed financing business, which includes commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans as well as the personal loans portfolio.

Axis Bank will acquire 3 million customers of Citibank India to enhance the former’s presence in the key identified growth segments. Its cards balance sheet will grow by 57 per cent, with an additional 2.5 million Citibank cards, making it one of the top 3 cards businesses in the country.

The deal will add Rs 1,10,900-crore assets under management from Citi Wealth & Private Banking products to augment and reinforce Axis’ Burgundy brand, making it the third largest by combined AUM in the wealth management space. The deal will involve addition of aggregate deposits of Rs 50,200 crore, of which 81 per cent is CASA (current and savings account). Further, the deal will include over 1,600 Suvidha corporate relationships with more than 1 million customers and an average salary of Rs 70,000 per month.

Axis Bank said it will gain access to 7 offices, 21 branches and 499 ATMs of Citibank across 18 cities. It will also absorb around 3,600 in-scope consumer employees of Citibank.

“Axis Bank looks at this acquisition as a healthy strategic fit,” it said. It will gain access to the large and affluent customer franchise of Citibank having a bouquet of fee-oriented and profitable segments, which include quality credit card portfolio, affluent wealth management clientele, meaningful deposits with 81 per cent being CASA, along with a strong consumer lending portfolio. After the acquisition, Axis Bank will have 28.5 million savings accounts, 2.3 lakh Burgundy customers and 10.6 million cards. “The bank has made large investments in people, processes and technology over the past few years. With the required capabilities in place, it expects successful integration across all key parameters including employees, customers, product offerings and technology in a value accretive manner,” the bank said.

According to Axis Bank, the acquired portfolio would increase Axis Bank’s credit card customer base by 31 per cent with an additional 2.5 million cards, which will, in turn, bolster the cards balance sheet position to be among the top 3 players in the Indian market. Moreover, the wealth and private banking portfolio will add great value to the Axis Burgundy business, further accelerating its growth ambitions in that segment.

“Axis Bank and Citibank together will ensure continuity of superior customer service levels, even post-closing of transaction, across all customer channels. Citibank’s customers will continue to avail all the rewards, privileges, and offers to which they were previously entitled,” it said.

In April 2021, Citigroup announced its exit from the consumer banking in the country (along with 12 other countries) as part of a global strategy to focus on institutional business. The bank had then said that it will continue with its wealth management and institutional business in India. The bank had indicated that there won’t be any layoffs or closure of offices in India.