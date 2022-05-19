scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Axis AMC sacks its chief dealer under probe for lapses

On May 6, Axis AMC suspended two fund managers -- Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal. The irregularities running into several crores at the fund house have also come under the scanner of market regulator Sebi which is likely to take suitable action after the inhouse investigation by the fund house.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 10:33:35 am
axis bank, axis bank news, axis bank debt securitiesA queue outside Axis Bank in Fort Mumbai (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Axis Asset Management Company, the mutual fund promoted by Axis Bank, has sacked its chief dealer Viresh Joshi, who was under investigation for irregularities, including front-running the AMC’s transactions on their personal accounts.

“Axis AMC has been conducting a suo moto internal investigation since February 2022, using reputed external advisors to assist with this ongoing investigation. Further to our investigation, his conduct and following the decision to suspend him, the employment of Viresh Joshi has been terminated with effect from May 18, 2022,” a statement from Axis Mutual Fund said.

“Accordingly, Viresh Joshi ceases to be a ‘Key Person’ of Axis AMC,” it said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On May 6, Axis AMC suspended two fund managers — Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal. The irregularities running into several crores at the fund house have also come under the scanner of market regulator Sebi which is likely to take suitable action after the inhouse investigation by the fund house.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...Premium
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

“As part of the process, two fund managers have been suspended pending investigation of potential irregularities. We take compliance with applicable legal/regulatory requirements seriously, and have zero tolerance towards any instance of non-compliance,” the fund house said in a statement on May 6.

Axis Mutual Fund manages assets worth Rs 259,818 crore under various schemes.

According to sources, Joshi was engaged in front-running the AMC’s transactions. Front-running, which is illegal in India, involves purchasing a stock based on advance non-public information regarding an expected large transaction that will affect the price of the share. When mutual funds make a big order, some fund managers buy the same shares in their personal accounts before executing the MFs’ order. When MFs purchase in huge quantities, the price of the share is expected to go up.

Sebi has categorised front running as a form of market manipulation and insider trading because a person who commits a front running activity expects security’s price movements based on the non-public information. Sebi has investigated and penalised several fund houses and fund managers in the past for front-running.

According to market sources, front-running has been very common in mutual fund houses and foreign portfolio investors.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement