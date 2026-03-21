AT-1 bond mis-selling: HDFC Bank takes action against 3 executives

HDFC Bank officials were accused of inflating income details of NRI clients to qualify them for AT-1 bonds, a product typically reserved for HNIs.

HDFC Bank has taken action against three executives, including Sampath Kumar, group head of branch banking, for their alleged involvement in mis-selling of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.

“The bank identified certain gaps in client‑onboarding requirements at its DIFC branch in the UAE and has completed a detailed and objective review of the matter,” the bank said in a statement to The Indian Express.

“Appropriate remedial actions have been taken in line with internal policies. Personnel changes have been undertaken along with appropriate action as per the bank’s conduct regulation,” the bank said.

HDFC Bank has well‑established governance frameworks and continues to remain committed to maintaining high standards of compliance