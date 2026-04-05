AT-1 bond mis-selling case: HDFC Bank acts against 15 executives for alleged role

The bank did not respond to mails seeking its comments on the allegations raised by investors and the action taken against a dozen more executives now.

HDFC Bank is learnt to have taken disciplinary action against 15 executives for their role in the alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 bonds.

Investors have alleged that the AT-1 bonds which are complex, high-risk financial instruments, the Credit Suisse AT-1 bonds, were probably held by HDFC Bank in its books, and sold off to them when the bank realised in late 2020 that Credit Suisse was not doing well.

These bonds were written off in line with regulatory order when Credit Suisse was acquired by Swiss peer UBS in 2023, leading to an uproar among investors.

The bank had on March 20 acted against three officials — Sampath Kumar, group head of branch banking, Harsh Gupta, executive vice president, Middle East, Africa, and NRI onshore business, and Payal Mandhyan, senior vice president — for their alleged involvement in the mis-selling of the bonds. It has now come to light that action has been taken against 12 more executives, sources said.