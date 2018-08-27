Asset concentration: As MFs rejig schemes, some sectors see jump in exposure

Top 5: Banking, finance, software, consumer non-durables, petroleum products (Representational Image) Top 5: Banking, finance, software, consumer non-durables, petroleum products (Representational Image)

While the equity mutual fund portfolio across sectors jumped sharply from Rs 8.86 lakh crore to Rs 9.96 lakh crore between April and July 2018 on the back of rise in net inflows and jump in the markets, there has been a consolidation in mutual fund holdings in companies across a few sectors as several mutual funds recalibrated their scheme portfolios following Sebi’s directive on rationalisation and categorisation of schemes.

According to the latest data on sectoral deployment of equity funds by mutual funds, the top five sectors that witnessed the highest increase in their share of fund allocation by mutual funds in the four month period between April and July 2018, now account for more than half (50.4 per cent) of equity assets of mutual funds. The share of these five sectors in March 2018 stood at 47 per cent. The five sectors include banks (20.23 per cent), finance (10.46 per cent), software (8.02 per cent), consumer non-durables (7.3 per cent) and petroleum products (4.43 per cent). The MF industry exposure to petroleum products and consumer non-durables rose by over 25 per cent in four months. The exposure to software industry rose 24 per cent and to banks and finance by 17 and 18 per cent, respectively, in the same period.

Data shows that while the total equity AUM across all sectors jumped by Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the four months, just five sectors accounted for Rs 84,571 crore or nearly 77 per cent of this jump.

Even the pharma sector witnessed a rise in percentage holding by MFs from 5.45 per cent to 5.62 per cent. The MF industry exposure to the sector rose by Rs 7,711 crore or 16 per cent.

If pharma and auto are also added to the list of five sectors mentioned above, the seven sectors account for nearly 61.5 per cent of the MF industry assets

Mutual funds have split their total holding of Rs 9.96 lakh crore across 39 sectors, however, only 12 sectors saw mutual funds increase their percentage shareholding in them between April and July. While 25 sectors saw a decline in the percentage share of mutual fund holding, the remaining two did not see any change.

Industry experts say that it may be account of the recent reshuffle of portfolio’s by mutual funds after the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked the asset management companies to realign their schemes in accordance with the set definitions. “This led mutual funds to recalibrate their portfolios and as a result of reshuffle large cap stocks became big beneficiaries and it may have resulted in this change in MF exposure to sectors and companies over the last few month. Besides, it may also be a result of sharp rise in large cap stocks over the last few months,” said CJ George, MD, Geojit Financial Services.

As five sectors account for 50 per cent of the mutual fund assets, it shows an increase in concentration of assets of mutual funds across these sectors.

On the concentration of mutual fund investment towards few sectors, the CEO of a leading mutual fund said, “Fund management is an evolving process where good companies keep compounding and the non-performers get out. Fund managers generally allow their winners to run and cut down on the losses in others which leads to a skewness towards a select group of companies and industries and that is a natural process.”

On the other hand, the sectors the witnessed the biggest decline in share of MF holding in the last four months are construction projects, power, transportation, industrial capital goods and construction. Share of MF’s assets in construction projects declined from 4.57 per cent in March 2018 to 3.96 per cent in July 2018. That in power sector came down from 3.53 per cent to 3 per cent.

The auto sector, though witnessed a decline in the MF share from 5.7 per cent in March to 5.41 per cent in July, the assets under management of the MF industry in the sector rose marginally from Rs 50,477 crore to Rs 53,879 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App