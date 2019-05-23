As provisions swell: IndusInd Bank Q4 net dips 62 per cent

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in its net profit to Rs 360 crore in Q4FY19. The plunge in the profit can be attributed to higher provisions made by the bank on account of its exposure to IL&FS. However, operationally, the bank reasonably fared well with total advances going up 29 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

The IL&FS account has been now classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) and the total provisions against the exposure so far are of the order of Rs 1,650 crore. In Q4FY19, the provisions were Rs 1,273 crore. The bank has now provided for 55 per cent of its Rs 3,000-crore exposure to the infrastructure lender.

Provisions and contingencies surged 365 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,560 crore in the quarter and 157.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), primarily due to the provisions for IL&FS. “We have good reasons to believe there can be a recovery of nearly 90-100 per cent from the IL&FS SPV accounts as the resolution process is under way,” Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank said.

Operationally, the private-sector lender’s pre-provisioning profit improved by 17 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,067 crore in the reporting quarter, led by a rise of 29 per cent in total income.

The net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest paid by the bank — grew 11 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,232 crore. —FE