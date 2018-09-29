Around Rs 2,500 crore due till March 2019: Ahead of IL&FS AGM, govt says will ensure no ‘undue impact’

The company has upcoming repayments of around Rs 2,500 crore till March, 2019. The company has upcoming repayments of around Rs 2,500 crore till March, 2019.

The government is monitoring the events at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and will take appropriate measures to ensure that there is no “undue impact” of the problems at the infrastructure company, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Friday. IL&FS has been defaulting in its loan repayments and redemption of debt papers this month.

The company has upcoming repayments of around Rs 2,500 crore till March, 2019. Loan defaults by IL&FS has created turmoil in the credit markets, leading to a kind of liquidity squeeze for non-banking finance firms. The firm will hold its AGM Saturday where capital raising options are likely to be discussed. Responding to a query on whether the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the finance ministry to review the situation, Garg said: “Govt is monitoring the situation on ILFS. ILFS is a large company within the infrastructure space. It has lot of connection with the govt departments. It does a lot of PPP projects and therefore is an important, significant entity. The govt would take appropriate measures to see that there is no undue impact on what happens in ILFS.”

Senior finance ministry officials held a meeting with large shareholders of IL&FS on Friday. Life Insurance Corporation of India Chairman VK Sharma and State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar attended the meeting. Speaking to reporters in the finance ministry, Sharma said that LIC is open to raising its stake in IL&FS but would need nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

While nothing is final yet, LIC is not ruling out options such as participating in a rights issue of the debt laden company, Sharma said. SBI’s Kumar refused to comment after the meeting. While LIC owns 25.34 per cent stake in IL&FS, Central Bank of India and State Bank of India own 7.67 per cent and 6.42 per cent.

Apart from short term and long term loans from banks, Rs 1,085 crore worth of commercial papers issued by IL&FS are coming up for repayment in the next six months (during Oct 29, 2018 to March 13, 2019). The IL&FS group company has also raised Rs 285 crore of short term debt from MUDRA, which is due for repayment on November 17 this year. Besides repayment of loans to banks and commercial papers, the company also need to redeem non-convertible debentures worth Rs 285 crore in December.

The group has a total debt of around Rs 91,000 crore, some of which is guaranteed by the Government of India.

RBI officials meet shareholders

Top Reserve Bank of India officials on Friday met the large shareholders, including LIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Orix Corporation of Japan, of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to discuss the revival and capital infusion plans for the firm.

RBI officials told the IL&FS shareholders to ensure that defaults do not occur on repayments. LIC and Orix Corporation of Japan own 25.34 and 23.54 per cent stake, respectively. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HDFC, Central Bank of India and SBI hold 12.56 per cent, 9.02 per cent, 7.67 per cent and 6.42 per cent, respectively. LIC Chairman VK Sharma had said the corporation won’t allow the IL&FS group to collapse.

The RBI had earlier called all shareholders for the meeting, but later limited it to three of the large shareholders. The IL&FS group is facing serious liquidity crisis and has defaulted on interest payment on various debt repayments since August 27.

