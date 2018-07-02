Arijit Basu takes charge as managing director of State Bank of India

Arijit Basu has an experience of over 30 years in the banking sector. (Source: SBI) Arijit Basu has an experience of over 30 years in the banking sector. (Source: SBI)

Arijit Basu on Monday took charge as the managing director of the State Bank of India. Basu, who was earlier designated as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in the bank, will handle the areas of Commercial Credit and IT and will also hold additional charge of Stressed Assets Resolution Group.

Basu’s appointment is with effect from today and till the date of his superannuation — October 31, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Following this appointment, SBI now has four MDs, including B Sriram, P.K. Gupta, and Dinesh Khara. Rajnish Kumar was the fourth MD earlier.

A graduate in Economics and a Master of Arts in History, Basu comes with an experience of over 30 years in the banking sector. Prior to becoming deputy managing director, he served as managing director of SBI Life Insurance. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has held key roles in SBI which includes Chief General Manager of Delhi Circle and Regional Head & CEO of Japan Operations at Tokyo. He has worked in various verticals of the Bank including Corporate Banking, International Banking, Retail Banking and HR and was also part of Business Process Reengineering (BPR) initiative undertaken by the Bank.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd