April 2019 calendar India: Festivals, public holidays, bank holidays

April Calendar 2019 India, Festivals, Public Holidays, Bank Holidays: As the new financial year begins from April 1, the new cycle of holidays will also start. These public holidays will be applicable to banks, government organisations and several private entities based on their individual policies. These holidays are observed on religious festivals including Dusherra, Diwali, Christmas among many.

Here is the list of Holidays for April 2019

April 06, Ugadi: The spring-time festival marks the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus. In Maharashtra, it is known as Gudipadawa and may be called Gudi Padava in other parts of India. The nine-day long spring festival of Vasanta Navratri (Chaitra Navratri) begins on this day and concludes on Ram Navami.

April 13, Ram Navami: People celebrate the birth of Lord Ram on this day. Ram Navami is one of the most important Hindu festivals of India which falls in the ‘ Shukla Paksha’ on the ninth day of the month of Chaitra corresponding to the March/April of the Gregorian calendar.

April 17, Mahavir Jayanti: An important festival for Jains, it marks the birth of Mahavira. Mahavir Jayanti is a festival marked with prayers and fasting. The holiday is especially popular in the eastern state of Bihar, where Mahavira was born near the modern town of Patna.

April 19, Good Friday: It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.