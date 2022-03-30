Bank holidays in April 2022: Here is the list of holidays

Banks are likely to be shut for nine days during the month of April 2022. While there are some bank holidays that will be observed across the country, there are a few which are going to be state/region-specific.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the dates on which banks will be shut in April 2022. The central bank categorises banking holidays in the following manner:

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

List of bank holidays in April 2022

April 1: Yearly closing of bank account. Banks in most places will be shut except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla.

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba). Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar will be closed.

April 4: Sarhul. Banks in Ranchi region will be shut.

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday. Banks in the Hyderabad region will be closed.

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu. Banks in most places will be shut except Shillong and Shimla.

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu. Banks in most places will be shut except Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 16: Bohag Bihu. Banks in the Guwahati region will be closed.

April 21: Garia Puja. Banks that are located in Agartala will be shut.

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar region will be closed.

Apart from these abovementioned holidays, banks will also be shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. However, it must be noted that despite these bank holidays account holders can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.