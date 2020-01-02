Apr-Nov: Housing loans grow 9.9%, non-food credit growth falls to 0.5%

The growth deceleration in non-food credit offtake was mainly due to the 3.9 per cent (or Rs 1.13 lakh crore) contraction in credit outstandings of the industry to Rs 27.72 lakh crore during the eight month period in FY20. The growth deceleration in non-food credit offtake was mainly due to the 3.9 per cent (or Rs 1.13 lakh crore) contraction in credit outstandings of the industry to Rs 27.72 lakh crore during the eight month period in FY20.

Housing loan segment showed a 9.9 per cent growth during the eight-month period ended November 30 this financial year, as against 10.6 per cent in the same period of last financial year, even as the total non-food credit growth decelerated sharply from 5.3 per cent to 0.5 per cent during the eight-month period.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, total outstanding housing loans increased by Rs 1,14,636 crore to Rs 12,74,747 crore as on November 22, 2019, while total non-food credit offtake showed a marginal rise to Rs 86.73 lakh crore from Rs 86.33 lakh crore in March 2019. The growth deceleration in non-food credit offtake was mainly due to the 3.9 per cent (or Rs 1.13 lakh crore) contraction in credit outstandings of the industry to Rs 27.72 lakh crore during the eight month period in FY20. Credit outstandings of large industry showed a four per cent (Rs one lakh crore) contraction to Rs 23.06 lakh crore during the 8-month period of current fiscal, as against a growth of 0.8 per cent in the same period of last fiscal.

According to bankers, the growth in home loan segment could be due to the moderation in the growth of home prices, the decline in interest rate on home loans after the 135-basis point (bp) reduction in repo rate in 2019 and several initiatives by the Centre on the housing front. “The annual growth in all-India HPI (home price index) continued to moderate and stood at 2.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2019-20, as against 3.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 5.7 per cent a year ago. Barring Mumbai and Delhi, all other cities recorded an increase in HPI on an annual basis,” the RBI said in a report.

On a sequential basis (Q2 of 2019-20 over Q1 of 2019-20), the all-India HPI rose marginally by 0.2 per cent, with Jaipur recording the highest rise (12.5 per cent) and Kochi seeing maximum contraction of (-)3.0 per cent, the RBI said. Delhi saw the maximum contraction of (-)2.6 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

Moreover, banks have slashed home loan rates several times in 2019 following the repo rate cuts by the RBI. With State Bank of India on Monday announcing a reduction in its external benchmark-based rate by 25 bps to 7.80 per cent from 8.05 per cent, home loan rate is likely to fall further in 2020, making home loans more affordable. After private banks, public sector banks have now started focussing on retail loans, especially home loans where deliquencies are negligible as compared to corporate lending. Other banks are also expected to slash the rates in the coming days, said a banking source.

As per RBI data, credit card outstandings rose 19.9 per cent to Rs 1,05,860 crore during the April-November period of FY2019-20, signalling that consumers have started using credit cards more often. Total personal loans retained its growth rate at 8.3 per cent in the fiscal to Rs 24.04 lakh crore. However, growth in auto loans declined to 2.9 per cent to Rs 2,07,996 crore as against 4.7 per cent growth in the same period of last fiscal.

Meanwhile, according to the RBI, on a y-o-y basis, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7.2 per cent in November 2019 from 13.8 per cent in November 2018. Credit to agriculture and allied activities slowed down to 6.5 per cent in November 2019 from 7.7 per cent in November 2018.

Credit growth to industry decelerated to 2.4 per cent in November 2019 from 4.0 per cent in November 2018. Within industry, credit growth to food processing, textiles, gems & jewellery, chemicals & chemicals products, infrastructure & construction decelerated/contracted.

However, credit growth to rubber, plastic & their product and cement & cement products accelerated. Credit growth to the services sector decelerated sharply to 4.8 per cent last November from 28.1 per cent in November 2018. Personal loans grew at a marginally lower rate of 16.4 per cent last November as against 17.2 per cent in November 2018, the central bank said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App