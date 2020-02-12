Why Android 10 users with HDFC MobileBanking app cannot access UPI

HDFC Bank has currently blocked UPI feature in its HDFC MobileBanking app. Users accessing the service are greeted with a prompt reading ‘Technical Error Occured’. (Image source: Reuters, File) HDFC Bank has currently blocked UPI feature in its HDFC MobileBanking app. Users accessing the service are greeted with a prompt reading ‘Technical Error Occured’. (Image source: Reuters, File)

HDFC Bank customers who attempt to make a UPI payment through the bank’s official HDFC MobileBanking app might be greeted with a “technical error” prompt, particularly if they are using the app on a smartphone having Android 10 operating system (OS).

Now, if you are a regular customer and only rely on the bank’s official app for your day-to-day transactions, such a prompt is likely to be very annoying and can take your daily banking needs for a toss.

In a detailed response to a complaint raised by a customer earlier this month, HDFC Bank explained the case of UPI device binding security feature in Android OS platform. In its email, the bank claimed that due to the changes in Android 10’s security feature it was forced to stop the UPI services for all users who upgraded their smartphones to Android 10 or purchased a new smartphone with Android 10 OS out of the box.

According to HDFC Bank, all UPI apps on the Android OS platform require to build a security check at the first stage for device binding, basically, a process through which various information such as device id (IMEI number), SIM serial number and mobile number are fetched.

This particular step acts as identification of the particular user who is trying to use the app. It does not allow any other UPI user to use the same app with different identity after the device binding is completed.

For this particular process, the bank depends on Android OS through the form factor defined by the PSP (Payment Service Provider) bank.

HDFC Bank claimed that the Android OS used to support the above parameters till Android 9 Pie OS. However, Google has stopped the support of device id on Android 10 for all smartphones including dual-SIM handsets.

The reply further said that the bank is working closely with Google on this particular issue and the solution for this is expected in a few days.

