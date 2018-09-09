Amitabh Chaudhry to take over as Axis Bank MD & CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry Amitabh Chaudhry

HDFC Standard Life CEO Amitabh Chaudhry will take over as the new Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank. Chaudhry will take over from January 1, 2019. Shikha Sharma’s tenure as MD and CEO will end in December 2018. “The board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today has taken on record the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the MD & CEO for a period of 3 years, with effect from January 1, 2019 up to December 31, 2021 and the terms and conditions relating to the said appointment, including remuneration,” Axis Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Prior to joining HDFC Life as MD and CEO in 2010, Chaudhry was associated with Infosys BPO Ltd since 2003. He was the MD & CEO of Infosys BPO and was also heading the testing unit of Infosys Technologies Ltd. Prior to Infosys BPO, he was associated with CALYON Bank (formerly Credit Lyonnais Securities).

The three-year term of Shikha Sharma as managing director & CEO of Axis Bank was cut to just seven months following the Reserve Bank of India’s directive to the board to reconsider her three-year term. Sharma will now leave Axis Bank in December 2018. Shikha Sharma requested the board to reconsider the period of her re-appointment as the MD & CEO of the bank should be revised from June 1, 2018 up to December 31, 2018. The board accepted her request and the RBI approved the proposal.

While the third three-year term of Sharma — who built her career in ICICI Bank along with Chanda Kochhar who is now facing allegations of conflict of interest in extending loans to the Videocon group — was to end in June 2018, the RBI had asked the Axis Bank board headed by non-executive chairman Sanjiv Mishra to reconsider its decision to offer a fresh three-year term from June 2018 till 2021.

The RBI had listed several reasons, including soaring non-performing assets with the bank reporting a divergence of Rs 5,633 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 and Rs 4,867 crore in FY 2016-17 in bad loans for not supporting the board’s recommendation to grant a fourth term for Sharma.

The new Axis Bank MD will have a tough task ahead to bring the bank on the growth path. In absolute terms, gross NPAs of the bank rose to Rs 32,662.40 crore as of June 2018 compared to Rs 22,030.87 crore a year earlier. The bank today reported a 46 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 701.09 crore for the April-June quarter due to increase in provisioning for bad loans. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,306 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18. It had posted a loss of Rs 2,188.7 crore in the March quarter.

Chaudhry started his career in 1987 with Bank of America, where he worked in diverse roles ranging from Head of Technology Investment Banking for Asia, Regional Finance Head for wholesale banking and global markets and Chief Finance Officer (Bank of America, India). Chaudhry holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, and is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

