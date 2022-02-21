Alternative investment policy: Sebi rejigs panel

Sebi has reconstituted its alternative investment policy advisory committee, which advises the capital markets regulator on a range of issues that impact further development of the AIF space.

The committee has now 20 members, as per an update by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The panel, constituted by Sebi in March 2015, earlier had 22 members. Till now, the committee has submitted three reports on the AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) industry.

The committee is chaired by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy. Apart from Murthy, the committee includes members from Sebi, Ministry of Finance, AIF players and industry associations.

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Funds; Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Gaja Capital; Vipul Roongta, managing director and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors; and Renuka Ramnath, chairperson, Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) are among the members, as per Sebi. WITH PTI