Allahabad Bank shares jump 11 per cent on fresh capital infusion of Rs 2,153 crore

The shares of Allahabad Bank surged 10.99 per cent to Rs 19.70 on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the morning trade on Friday after the public sector bank announced fresh capital infusion of Rs 2,153.00 crore.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Allahabad Bank said that it was informed that the President of India has sanctioned the release of fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153.00 crore towards the contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during the financial year 2019-20.

The information came after the market hours on Thursday. Click here to read the exchange filing.

The stock of the public sector lender eventually settled at Rs 19.20 apiece, up Rs 1.45 or 8.17 per cent on the BSE, while on NSE, it ended at Rs 19.25, up Rs 1.50 or 8.45 per cent.

Over 6.47 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while on the NSE, the trade volumes were over 1.05 crore shares.

The capital infusion comes ahead of the public sector bank’s amalgamation with Indian Bank.

In July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while tabling the Union Budget 2019-20 had said, “Having addressed legacy issues, PSBs are now proposed to be further provided Rs 70,000 crore capital to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.”

