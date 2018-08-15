Allahabad Bank reports Rs 1,944-crore net loss in Q1

Total income of the bank during the April-June period fell 3.5 per cent y-o-y to Rs 4,794.04 crore from Rs 4,968.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total income of the bank during the April-June period fell 3.5 per cent y-o-y to Rs 4,794.04 crore from Rs 4,968.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

State-run Allahabad Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 1,944.37 crore for the first quarter ended June against a net profit of Rs 28.84 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago as the lender saw 29 per cent fall in operating profit and 53.6 per cent rise in provisions to cover sticky loans.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank, however, has pruned the losses substantially on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Its net loss for the fourth quarter last fiscal had stood at Rs 3,509.63 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), in absolute term, came down to Rs 25,067.55 crore as on June, 2018, from Rs 26,562.79 crore as on March 2018. However, on year-on-year basis, it was up by over 19 per cent from Rs 21,032.42 crore as on June, 2017, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 15.97 per cent in the quarter under review against 15.96 per cent in the previous quarter, while net NPAs were at 7.32 per cent against 8.04 per cent. On Tuesday, Allahabad Bank’s scrip fell 6.32 per cent to end at Rs 40 on the BSE. The lender announced its first quarter results during trading hours.

During the June quarter this fiscal, the bank’s operating profit fell to Rs 829.81 crore from Rs 1,170.32 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal, with non-interest income witnessing a decline of 76.3 per cent y-o-y at Rs 194.54 crore, owing to losses from treasury operation. Net interest income (NII), however, rose 37 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,703.65 crore compared with Rs 1,242.69 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.18 per cent from 2.35 per cent y-o-y, the bank said.

Provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 2,762.82 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 1,335.36 crore in the year-ago period.—FE

