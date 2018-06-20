After two cases of fraud, Dena Bank clarifies: ‘Total fraud worth Rs 5 cr, 17 other cases are NPAs’

After two cases of fraud surfaced in two branches of Dena Bank here, the bank has clarified that the total fraud in the two cases is worth around Rs 5 crore while the 17 other cases are of normal non-performing assets (NPAs).

“As such, reports of the total worth of the fraud being Rs 94 crore in the media is not correct,” Dena Bank Zonal Manager Arvind Kambar told The Indian Express. “We have approached the police for fraud in two cases, one each at Dharampeth and Itwari branches, and offences are being registered in these two cases. One more case, of wilful default, is under investigation at the Economic Offences Wing, where FIR hasn’t yet been registered. Besides these three, there are 17 cases of normal NPA where the borrower hasn’t been able to repay the loans. In those cases, we have started the routine NPA procedure and there no fraud involved in that,” he added.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “Two cases have been registered with us so far and we have sought papers from the bank regarding 17 other cases. The total worth of these 19 cases is about Rs 94 crore.”

He, however, added, “The 17 cases for which we have sought papers are related to one particular chartered accountancy firm. So, we have doubts about them and hence we are investigating. He named the firm as Ajay & Amar Associates.”

Giving details of the two FIRs Kadam said, “In the first case concerning the Dharampeth branch of Dena Bank we have found that the manager, Shirish Dolke was in cahoots with the fraudster company called Maa Anusuya Trading Company run by one Dilip Kalele, which took Rs 2 crore loan for a plastic chair manufacturing unit but diverted the money to another company run by his nephew Samir Chatte. In the second case, one Satish Wagh, who runs a real estate business, took a loan of Rs 3.46 crore for a housing scheme. He got the net worth of the land inflated multiple times. He, however, did not erect any scheme on the land. In this case also the Bank Manager Dolke was involved in the fraud with Rs 12.50 lakh cheque issued by the fraudster being deposited in his and wife’s account.”

The police have registered offences against 11 persons in the housing scam and 9 in the plastic unit case under IPC 406, 420 and 34 against the fraudsters. “Among the accused is also the CA firm S M Kothawala and Associates. We are collecting documentary evidences and will arrest the accused persons soon,” Kadam said.

