Tuesday, January 07, 2020

After NEFT, large value RTGS system to be offered 24×7

With this, India has joined an elite club of a handful of countries having payment systems that ensure round the clock funds transfer and settlement on real time basis.

Published: January 8, 2020 2:14:09 am
For ease of settlement, the RBI has also enabled liquidity support facility on 24×7 basis to participating banks, he said.

After introducing 24×7 NEFT payment facility, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of offering large value real time gross settlement (RTGS) system. “Going forward, this [NEFT] can pave way for the large value RTGS system to be offered to the country on 24×7 basis. As of now, we have extended the timing of RTGS,” Das said.

“To fulfil the vision empowering every Indian with access to a bouquet of e-payment options that is safe, secure, convenient, quick and affordable, a focused effort has been made to develop a state-of-the-art national payments infrastructure and technology platforms. Recently, on December 16, 2019, we rolled out the 24x7x365 NEFT facility,” he added.

