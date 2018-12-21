After Centre announces capital infusion in banks, it’s over to RBI

As the government announced its plans to infuse additional capital into weak banks in the current financial year, banking analysts feel that it is now up to RBI to relax the Prompt Corrective Action norms in a bid to allow some of the better run banks to start lending.

“No bank can meet all the requirements but banks such as Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra are better positioned to be pulled out from the PCA list if capital is provided to them. While they need less capital, they made profits in the last quarter and are relatively better positioned on NPA front too,” said the head of research with a leading financial services firm.

Even as the government has been pushing the Reserve Bank of India to relax PCA norms for weak banks and allow some of them to restart lending, it moved a step forward on Thursday as it announced to enhance capital infusion for the year from Rs 65,000 crore earlier to Rs 1,06,000 crore now. With the government clear that the capital infusion will primarily be in banks that are not meeting minimum regulatory capital requirement and those that are relatively better performing among the 11 banks facing the lending curb and that the money has to be utilised for lending purposes, banking experts see it as a gentle nudge by the government to the RBI, to now do its bit.

“While the government has announced what was expected of it, the RBI needs to take cognisance of the same and take steps that permit some of them to start lending,” said a fund manager who did not wish to be named.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings said, “It needs to be seen how many get out of the PCA category as they will now be able to lend more to the system. The progress made in terms of recognition is good as has been the de-risking of bank portfolio as it improves general health of banks.”

A look into their key financial metrics of the 11 banks in the PCA list over the last one year presents a mixed picture. While none of the 11 banks have shown reduction in their Gross Non Performing Assets (GNPA), only four banks reported improvement on the profitability front. A comparison of Gross NPA and profitability of 11 banks in September 2018 quarter over September 2017 quarter shows that while Oriental Bank of Commerce, Corporation Bank and Bank of Maharashtra showed improvement in their profitability; IDBI Bank, Uco Bank, Dena Bank and Allahabad Bank reported marked deterioration in their profitability and non-performing assets.

While Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra reported profits in the July-September quarter, as against losses reported in the same quarter last year, Indian Overseas Bank was able to reduce its net loss to Rs 487.26 crore in July-September 2018 from a net loss of Rs 1,222.5 crore in July-September 2017. The other seven PCA banks, however, reported significant jump in net losses.

Sources say a review of the PCA framework by RBI Committee is expected to ease curbs on a few of the 11 PSU banks. Banks that have shown improvement in performance can be pulled out of the shackles of the PCA. India’s capital norms for banks are one per cent higher than the norms recommended under the global Basel-III framework. Further, unlike the early intervention regime of other major economies, India’s PCA framework for weaker banks has more onerous thresholds — higher capital thresholds and a net NPA threshold that further embeds capital requirement on account of provisioning of NPAs.

PCA banks face several restrictions including payment of dividend, expansion in number of branches, staff recruitment and increasing the size of their loan book. Two lenders, Dena Bank and Allahabad Bank, are facing restrictions on granting fresh loans. Gross NPA ratios for these two banks, for instance, would deteriorate even if the actual amount of NPA remains the same but their loan portfolio shrinks.