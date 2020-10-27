Aditya Puri retires, Sashidhar Jagdishan takes over as HDFC Bank MD-CEO

HDFC Bank’s new managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. (Image source: HDFC Bank)

Aditya Puri, who was HDFC Bank managing director and CEO for 26 years, retired on Monday from India’s largest private bank. Sashidhar Jagdishan has taken over the charge.

On his last day in office, while addressing his colleagues virtually, Puri, 70, spoke about the journey of building the bank which focused on the centrality of the employees. Puri retired in accordance with the RBI regulations which say a private bank CEO’s tenure should not exceed 70 years.

Jagdishan has been part of the bank since 1996, and played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the bank. With an overall experience of over 30 years, Jagdishan has extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of banking, finance and economics, the bank said.

“The board places on record its deep and sincere appreciation for the exceptional contribution made by Puri, and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours,” the bank said in a statement. “As the MD of the bank since its inception in the year 1994, Puri has provided outstanding leadership and has contributed significantly to enable the bank scale phenomenal heights,” it said.

HDFC’s rival ICICI Bank tweeted, “#ICICIBank thanks you, Mr Aditya Puri, for your contribution to the Indian banking industry. Throughout your illustrious career spanning decades, you have been an inspiration to many. We wish you the very best for your future endeavours.”

