Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19

Absolutely no worries on liquidity front, says Yes Bank CEO-designate

The moratorium imposed on crisis-hit Yes Bank would be lifted on Wednesday.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: March 17, 2020 5:10:41 pm
Account holders waiting outside a Yes Bank branch in Pune on Friday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Yes Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as he emphasised there are absolutely no worries about liquidity.

In past three days, more money came to Yes Bank compared to withdrawals as only one-third of customers withdrew Rs 50,000 from their accounts.

SBI and few other private banks have invested in Yes Bank under a revival plan.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said not even a single Yes Bank share it holds will be sold before three-year lock-in period.

