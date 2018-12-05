‘SBI to cease to be EPFO fund manager from March’

After red flag from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI) will cease to be a fund manager of retirement fund body EPFO by March-end, as a bank cannot function as an asset management company under the RBI norms.

“We have been told that SBI cannot work (as fund manager of the EPFO). We have not engaged (its arm) SBI Mutual Fund (as fund manager) because it was not there (as an applicant at the time of bidding) earlier,” Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

Addressing reporters after the 223rd meeting of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Gangwar said, “We have given them (all five fund managers) time till March. We will discuss and take a call as to whom we can engage as a fund manager. We had engaged SBI. But its job is banking and not this job (fund managing). SBI Mutual (Fund) was not enrolled with us as a fund manager. After March, if they (SBI’s fund managing arm) come for this then we can engage them.”

The Board also extended the tenure of CRISIL Ltd as consultant up to March 31 2019 or till appointment of new portfolio managers, whichever is earlier.

Currently, SBI, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital, HSBC AMC and UTI AMC are fund managers of the EPFO. The EPFO has separately engaged SBI Capital and UTI Mutual Funds as exchange-traded fund (ETF) managers. The SBI Capital manages 75 per cent of ETF investment of the

EPFO, while the UTI Mutual Funds takes care of the remaining 25 per cent.