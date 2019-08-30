2018-19: RBI income shoots up by 146.59% to Rs 193,036 crore

The Reserve Bank of India’s income for the year 2018-19 vaulted by a whopping 146.59 per cent and the expenditure decreased by 39.72 per cent, enabling the central bank’s board to transfer a higher amount of Rs 123,414 crore as surplus to the government for the year 2018-19.

The income of the central bank zoomed from Rs 78,281 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 193,036 crore in 2018-19. On the other hand, expenditure declined from Rs 28,277 crore last year to Rs 17,045 crore in 2018-19, leaving a huge surplus. The year ended with an overall surplus of Rs 175,987 crore as against Rs 50,000 crore in the previous year, representing an increase of 251.97 per cent, the RBI said in its Annual Report.

The jump in the RBI’s income was mainly due to the rise in interest income and other income. Interest income rose from Rs 73,871 crore in 2018 to Rs 106,837 crore in 2019. Other income skyrocketed from Rs 4,410 crore to Rs 86,199 crore during the period.

The RBI also reported an increase in the size of the balance sheet during 2018-19. “The balance sheet increased by Rs 485,311 crore — 13.42 per cent — from Rs 36,17,594 crore as of June 2018 to Rs 41,02,905 crore as of June 2019. The increase on the asset side was due to increase in domestic and foreign investments by 57.19 per cent and 5.70 per cent, respectively and increase in gold by 16.30 per cent,” the RBI said.

On the liability side, the increase was due to increase in notes issued, other liabilities and provisions and deposits by 13.43 per cent, 11.10 per cent and 17.21 per cent, respectively. Domestic assets constituted 28.03 per cent while the foreign currency assets and gold (including gold held in India) constituted 71.97 per cent of total assets as on June 30, 2019 as against 23.18 per cent and 76.82 per cent, respectively as on June 30, 2018. The income from foreign sources increased by 173.56 per cent from Rs 27,401 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 74,958 crore in 2018-19 mainly on account of the general rise in yield/interest rates across all currencies and movement in the exchange rates. The rate of earnings on foreign currency assets was higher at 2.79 per cent in 2018-19 as compared with 1.09 per cent in 2017-18.

The net income from domestic sources increased by 132.07 per cent from Rs 50,880 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 118,078 crore in 2018-19 mainly on account of increase in coupon income due to an increase in the portfolio of rupee securities, net income on interest under LAF/ MSF operations due to increase in net liquidity injection to the banking system and write back of excess risk provision from CF.

The total employee cost for the year 2018-19 increased by 78.04 per cent from Rs 3,848 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 6,851 crore in 2018-19. The increase was due to net impact of increase in bank’s expenditure towards accrued liabilities of various superannuation funds from Rs 648 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,610 crore in 2018-19. Contribution to superannuation funds depends on the actuarial valuation of the liabilities under these funds, it said.

The central board of the RBI in its meeting held on August 26 accepted all the recommendations of the Jalan Committee and finalised the Reserve Bank’s accounts for 2018-19 using the revised framework to determine risk provisioning and surplus transfer. “As the RBI’s financial resilience was within the desired range, the excess risk provision amounting to Rs 52,637 crore was written back from Contingency Fund (CF) to income,” it said.