17 banks get govt nod to import bullion

The government Friday authorised 17 banks to import bullion for three years starting April 1, putting an end to the uncertainty caused by the delay in the issuance of this list which is usually released in the first few days of the new financial year.

The delay in the issuance of the list of banks authorised to import gold and silver had “effectively halted gold imports” into the country, Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Last year, the list of authorised banks was issued on April 3. That list was for only 2025-26, unlike the one issued on Friday, which is for three years. Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the non-issuance of the list of approved banks had led to more than 5 tonnes of gold and around 8 tonnes of silver being stuck without customs clearance.