11 PSBs, under watch for mounting NPAs, tell Parl Panel they’ll exit PCA framework by 2020

Senior officials of the 11 public sector banks, which are under the watch-list for mounting non-performing assets, told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that they would emerge out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India by 2020. The PCA framework places restrictions on dividend distribution and remittance of profits, branch expansion and management compensation. It also calls for higher provisioning coverage and makes it mandatory for the promoters or owners to infuse capital into a bank.

The standing committee is examining the issue of “Banking Sector in India — Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including Non- Performing Assets/ Stressed Assets in Banks/Financial Institutions”. The panel is headed by former Union minister Veerappa Moily.

The 11 banks summoned by the committee are IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank. Their senior officials made presentations before the panel and also responded to questions from members.

“The officials briefed the members about their road-map for dealing with their NPAs and expressed the confidence that they would come out of the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework by 2020,” sources said after the meeting.

Members flagged the issue of stagnation in lending operations. They wanted to know how were the banks coping with the restrictions imposed upon them. The issue of Bhushan Steel also came up during the meeting.

Moily was critical of the recent arrest of Bank of Maharashtra CEO Ravindra Marathe. He contended that the police needed the permission of the appointing authority of Marathe before arresting him. He was not sure if that had been done. He wondered why had the Union Government and the Finance Ministry not reacted to his arrest. The Pune Police had acted against Marathe, along with other officials, in connection with an alleged Rs 2,043 crore scam. The Indian Banks’ Association had condemned the arrest. It argued that the provision of law under which the arrest had been made was not applicable to banks.

