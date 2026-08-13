Bank of America to invest Rs 18,268 cr for 49.9% stake in Jio Financial arm

Reliance JIO, Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the exhibition during the launch of 5G services at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in 2022. (Express Archive photo by Praveen Khanna)

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) of the Reliance Industries group and Bank of America Corporation (BofA) have signed a definitive agreement under which BofA will acquire up to a 49.9% stake as a joint venture partner in JFSL’s wholly-owned NBFC lending subsidiary, Jio Credit Limited (JCL), for Rs 18,268 crore.

The investment will be made through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. The transaction will initially give Bank of America a 26.5% equity stake in JCL, which can increase to 49.9% upon the exercise of warrants.

JCL has built assets under management (AUM) of Rs 30,667 crore as of June 30, 2026, within two years of operations.