Ban on Chinese equipment: No communication from DoT yet, private telcos say

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is yet to issue a formal order or talk even informally to private telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to desist from using Chinese telecom equipment for any of their future expansion plans, senior executives from both the companies said. Among the three major domestic telecom operators, only Airtel and Vodafone Idea use Chinese gear, while Reliance Jio Infocomm uses gear made by South Korea’s Samsung.

Any “knee-jerk” reaction to bar private telcos from using Chinese equipment is also likely to have cost implications for both the telcos, an Airtel executive said.

Most of these equipment, however, are deployed in non-core telecom functions, which are hardly a risk to “network safety”, a Vodafone Idea executive said.

As per industry estimates, Chinese telecom gear vendors have about 25 per cent of the total domestic market share. While Airtel uses up to 30 per cent Chinese gear for its networks, Vodafone Idea uses 40 per cent. On June 17, DoT sources had said that BSNL and MTNL had been asked not to use Chinese gear.

