Toggle Menu
Balances in Jan Dhan accounts cross Rs 1 lakh crorehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/balances-in-jan-dhan-accounts-cross-rs-1-lakh-crore-5824476/

Balances in Jan Dhan accounts cross Rs 1 lakh crore

The government had also said as on January 23, 2019, out of the total 34.03 crore PMJDY accounts, nearly 15 per cent were zero-balance accounts.

jan dhan yojana, jan dhan accounts, jan dhan, jan dhan balance, pradhan mantri jan dhan yojana, narendra modi, jan dhan scheme
A total of 36.06 crore beneficiaries held balances worth Rs 1,00,496 crore as on July 3, 2019. This puts the average account balance of a Jan Dhan account at Rs 2,787.

The value of balances in bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, as per updated data on the scheme’s website. A total of 36.06 crore beneficiaries held balances worth Rs 1,00,496 crore as on July 3, 2019. This puts the average account balance of a Jan Dhan account at Rs 2,787.

Public-sector banks held a 79 per cent share of Jan Dhan accounts in both volume and value terms. They were followed by regional rural banks (RRBs), who held 17 per cent of the beneficiaries and 18 per cent of the value of deposits. Private banks brought in a meagre 3.5 per cent of Jan Dhan beneficiaries and 3 per cent of account balances. As on July3, 2019, 53 per cent of Jan Dhan account holders were women, while 59 per cent accounts were in rural and semi-urban areas.

The government had also said as on January 23, 2019, out of the total 34.03 crore PMJDY accounts, nearly 15 per cent were zero-balance accounts. —FE

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Related party transactions a fraction of FY19 turnover: Rahul Bhatia-led InterGlobe Enterprises
2 5G technology: NSAB member, Chinese diplomat cross swords over Huawei
3 FPIs have option to take corporate route for lower surcharge: CBDT chief