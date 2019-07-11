Balances in Jan Dhan accounts cross Rs 1 lakh crore

The value of balances in bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, as per updated data on the scheme’s website. A total of 36.06 crore beneficiaries held balances worth Rs 1,00,496 crore as on July 3, 2019. This puts the average account balance of a Jan Dhan account at Rs 2,787.

Advertising

Public-sector banks held a 79 per cent share of Jan Dhan accounts in both volume and value terms. They were followed by regional rural banks (RRBs), who held 17 per cent of the beneficiaries and 18 per cent of the value of deposits. Private banks brought in a meagre 3.5 per cent of Jan Dhan beneficiaries and 3 per cent of account balances. As on July3, 2019, 53 per cent of Jan Dhan account holders were women, while 59 per cent accounts were in rural and semi-urban areas.

The government had also said as on January 23, 2019, out of the total 34.03 crore PMJDY accounts, nearly 15 per cent were zero-balance accounts. —FE