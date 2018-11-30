Wing of Air India aircraft hits wall at Stockholm airport

An Air India aircraft carrying 179 passengers hit a terminal building in Stockholm on Wednesday shortly after landing there. Tip of the left wing of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft struck against the wall of a building at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport. None of the passengers were hurt.

An Air India official said on Thursday that both the pilots of the flight have been derostered and a probe into the incident has been ordered.

Stockholm Police, in a statement, said that the passengers were able to get off the plane via a mobile staircase after which they entered the terminal.

The flight departed from New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon at 2.39pm and landed in Stockholm at 5.30pm. Air India dispatched a replacement Boeing 787-8 aircraft from New Delhi to Stockholm on Thursday to complete the return leg of the flight.