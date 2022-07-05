Windshield of Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft cracks, 2nd incident in a day

The outer windshield of a SpiceJet aircraft, flying from Kandla in Gujarat, cracked mid-air today after which the plane made a priority landing in Mumbai.

Officials said the Kandla-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield’s outer pane cracked.

This is the second incident in the day involving a SpiceJet aircraft. Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet aircraft on its way to Dubai from Delhi landed in Karachi as it developed a technical glitch.

On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla – Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/DYypQXmTyk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

A statement issued by a SpiceJet spokesperson read: “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla – Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, its P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the two incidents which took place on Tuesday, along with the previous five incidents, the officials noted.

(With inputs from PTI)