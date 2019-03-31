Will be able to clear only remaining Dec salaries of pilots: Jet Airways

Unpaid pilots of Jet Airways might go ahead with their call of no pay-no flying from April 1, as the management failed to keep its commitment to clear four months dues till March 29. Vinay Dube, CEO, Jet Airways, told the pilot union body NAG on Saturday that the airline will be able to clear only the remaining December salaries, which is about 87.5 per cent of the wages for the month.

“We continue to work on an urgent basis on additional funding and shall advise you about the release of the remaining salary arrears as the funds come in. Jet Airways is to receive an interim funding of Rs 1,500 crore from its lenders,” Dube said.

“These are complex processes and it has taken longer than we had expected and as such we are only able to remit your remaining salary for December 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, the airline’s pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), has called an ‘open house’ of its members in New Delhi and Mumbai Sunday.

The pilots, who along with engineers and senior staff have not been paid for almost four months now, have said they will not fly from April if dues were not cleared and a roadmap on future payment was not provided by March 31.

Earlier Friday, around 200 pilots had written individually to the Jet CEO, threatening to go on “leave of absence”. A source in the pilots’ community said around 200 pilots had written to the CEO flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries.

