Why Emirates is averse to shifting some flights to Navi Mumbai airport

Dubai-based mega airline Emirates would prefer to keep its existing flight operations in Mumbai at the Mumbai airport rather than shifting some of the flights from there to the Navi Mumbai airport located about 50 km away, according to a senior airline official who said that the new airport is not ready yet for large-scale international operations by global airlines. The comments from Emirates — the largest overseas carrier operating to and from India — come at a time when the Adani group, which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, wants a third of international flights at the former to shift to the new greenfield airport.

“(The Navi Mumbai) Airport is not ready…At an airport you would require facilities for catering, you would require a facility, for example, for cargo warehousing. So those elements, until it gets kind of fully built into an ecosystem, I think it’s going to be difficult for any of the airlines to shift,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’s senior vice president of commercial operations for West Asia and Indian Ocean. Ahmad was speaking with reporters at an event to mark the launch of the airline’s Airbus A380 service to and from Delhi.

Some time back, the Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had informed airlines that it would reduce 265 international flights per week — from a total of 770 international weekly flights — from October 25 as it planned to start work on revamping the older passenger terminal at the Mumbai airport. The airport operator had asked the airlines to move a third of their flights to Navi Mumbai, or suspend those flights till the renovation work is completed, which is likely to take about four years. As per Mumbai airport’s calculations, Emirates would have had to shift 10 of its weekly flights from Mumbai airport.

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Following pushback from carriers and intervention by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it has now been decided that no international flight will be shifted out of Mumbai airport at least till March-end. In the interim, the airport operator and the airlines will work jointly to develop a plan to manage the capacity issue from next year’s summer schedule.

According to Ahmad, Emirates would consider newer Indian airports, including Navi Mumbai, if the India-Dubai bilateral air services agreement is expanded to have more seat capacity entitlements — something the airline and Dubai have been seeking from India for years now. But as far as the current scale of operations go, the airline is happy operating from its existing bases in India. Emirates currently has 167 weekly flights from nine Indian cities, including 35 from Mumbai and 28 from Delhi.

“I think for us it’s plain and simple. We’ve been having our operations in Mumbai airport for a very long time. We do not have (scope for) additional flights as part of our air services agreements and entitlements to operate into any new airport or any new destination…(if) we get additional seat entitlements, then we will definitely look at multiple new (Indian) airports that have come,” Ahmad said.

If that indeed happens, Emirates would actively evaluate Navi Mumbai, Ahmad said, noting that it represents an attractive new market, as it is closer to Pune than the Mumbai airport, and also offers better and faster connectivity to the Nhava Sheva Port and some other commercial areas.

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The India-Dubai air services agreement allows a total of about 66,000 seats per week per direction for the Indian as well as Dubai-based airlines. The quota was fully exhausted by both sides a few years ago. Dubai has been seeking an expansion of the bilateral flying rights, but India has been reluctant to do so.

The Indian government and major Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo have ambitions to have more direct international connectivity from India. A significant number of passengers flying to far-off destinations from India take connecting flights through major global hubs outside the country, Dubai and Doha for instance. India wants its carriers to ramp up wide-body operations, instead of facilitating foreign airlines, particularly Gulf-based carriers with deep pockets, in ferrying passengers to Europe and beyond through their massive hub airports.