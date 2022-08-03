scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 11:22:46 am
Vistara has added new destination Jeddah in its map (Image: Representational/Twitter/@airvistara)

Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.

The inaugural flight between Maharashtra’s capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline’s statement noted.

The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:22:46 am

