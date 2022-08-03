Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

August 3, 2022 11:22:46 am
Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.
The inaugural flight between Maharashtra’s capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline’s statement noted.
The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.
We have arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah! Fly from Mumbai to this commercial and cultural hub. Book your tickets now: https://t.co/kcHeS0BPII#JeddahOnVistara pic.twitter.com/hAz8F9FChH
— Vistara (@airvistara) August 2, 2022
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries.”
