Vistara launches Mumbai-Jaipur flight

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday launched flight services between Mumbai and Jaipur which will operate twice a day.

An Airbus A320 Neo plane with a three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy — has been put into service.

“Jaipur has not only played a significant role in putting Indian tourism on the global map, but it is also a major hub for trade, requiring greater connectivity to metro cities. We have added the city to our growing network, with connectivity to and from Mumbai, and convenient international connections beyond Mumbai,” said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.

Schedule of Vistara flight service between Mumbai and Jaipur (Screengrab-PR handout) Schedule of Vistara flight service between Mumbai and Jaipur (Screengrab-PR handout)

The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run joint venture airline currently operates 250 daily flights across 31 domestic and 10 international destinations with a fleet of 53 aircraft, comprising 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes.

Of this, the domestic flights account for 75-80 per cent and the rest 20-25 per cent capacity is deployed on international routes, according to the airline.

Vistara’s overseas destinations are Bangkok, Dubai, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London Heathrow, Male, Paris and Singapore.

The airline also said it is set to commence its flight services between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from October 1.

Vistara had also launched its flight services to Tokyo (Haneda) Airport, Japan, in July 2021 with much fanfare but later discontinued them quietly.

(With PTI)