scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Vistara launches Mumbai-Jaipur flight

Airbus A320 Neo plane with a three-class configuration -- business, premium economy and economy -- has been put into service.

Vistara launches Mumbai-Jaipur flight (Image-Twitter/@airvistara)

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday launched flight services between Mumbai and Jaipur which will operate twice a day.

An Airbus A320 Neo plane with a three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy — has been put into service.

“Jaipur has not only played a significant role in putting Indian tourism on the global map, but it is also a major hub for trade, requiring greater connectivity to metro cities. We have added the city to our growing network, with connectivity to and from Mumbai, and convenient international connections beyond Mumbai,” said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.

Schedule of Vistara flight service between Mumbai and Jaipur (Screengrab-PR handout)

The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run joint venture airline currently operates 250 daily flights across 31 domestic and 10 international destinations with a fleet of 53 aircraft, comprising 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Also Read: |Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Of this, the domestic flights account for 75-80 per cent and the rest 20-25 per cent capacity is deployed on international routes, according to the airline.

Vistara’s overseas destinations are Bangkok, Dubai, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London Heathrow, Male, Paris and Singapore.

Also Read: |Talks about airline’s future still on: Vistara chairman at townhall

The airline also said it is set to commence its flight services between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from October 1.
Vistara had also launched its flight services to Tokyo (Haneda) Airport, Japan, in July 2021 with much fanfare but later discontinued them quietly.

(With PTI)

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 07:12:29 pm
Next Story

Irani Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara and ‘five openers’ in focus as Saurashtra take on ROI

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement